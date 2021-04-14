Tesco Bags of Help returns as Tesco Community Grants programme

The Tesco Bags of Help Programme, which has been running since 2016, has been relaunched as the Tesco Community Grants programme and applications are now open.

Tesco offers this grants programme “to make a positive difference in the communities where it operates”.

The scheme is open to registered charities and not-for-profit organisations. You can apply directly as an organisation. Equally, you might find that you have been nominated: Tesco customers and staff members can nominate a cause that they would like to see supported and Tesco will contact them to encourage them to apply.

Tesco matches local causes to particular stories. When customers are given a blue token in any Tesco store they can vote for their favourite charity to receive a grant by putting the blue token in the Tesco Community Grants box.

Groups have an opportunity to receive a grant of £1,500, £1,000 or £500, depending on the number of votes their project receives.

Three projects in 575 local communities are voted on by customers in Tesco stores throughout the UK, with projects changing every three months.



How Tesco Bags of Help helped Home-Start



Supporting children and families

This year, Tesco has stated that its funding is dedicated to local good causes that focus on supporting children and families.

The kinds of projects and activities that are likely to be supported include:

Breakfast clubs.

Holiday clubs.

Food banks.

Equipment or non-statutory services for nurseries or schools eg forest schools, library books

Equipment for Brownie, Guide or Scout Groups eg camping equipment, badges

Environmental improvements

Play areas

Counselling and support services

Activities to support mental health

Activities or equipment to reduce social isolation

Equipment/kit for sports teams

Services or equipment to support health issues such as cancer or dementia

Equipment for village/community halls

The funding is for projects that are ready to be delivered. It can not be used retrospectively to cover costs already incurred, such as design fees, planning permissions costs or community consultation.

Applications are not eligible from:

Individuals

Community Interest Companies with shares (CIC’s)

Community Interest Companies with guarantee that are less than two years old

Profit-making organisations

The grants are decided by popular vote.

There are no deadlines for Tesco’s Community Grants. This is a rolling programme and applications can be made at any time during the year.

Community charity Groundwork administers the funding across the UK. It is a federation of charities mobilising practical community action on poverty and the environment across the UK.

Groundwork is working with greenspace scotland to support successful projects in Scotland.



More on Tesco’s Bags of Help

304 total views, 304 views today