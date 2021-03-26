World’s largest painting raises £45m for charities

A giant painting, Sacha Jafri’s The Journey of Humanity, has sold for $62 million (£45m) – with the money going to charities.

The funds raised by the painting, which holds the Guinness World Record for the largest art canvas, are being divided between The Global Gift Foundation, UNICEF, UNESCO, and Dubai Cares, for programmes aimed at empowering women and children most affected by Covid-19.

Jafri spent eight months painting the artwork at Atlantis, The Palm, in Dubai, and had planned to sell it in 70 lots. However, at a live auction on 23 March, French cryptocurrency businessman Andre Abdoune bought the whole work.

Andre Abdoune said:

“It was my dream in my life to do something amazing for my children, for my father. I talked with Sacha and I discovered the investment and love he put into this painting was so amazing. All my life I was aiming to help children. When I was a child, I had nothing to eat. Now I have something to eat. We all have to do something. Every dollar can mean something. If we do it together, we give hope to these children and their future. The impossible is possible. I want to say that this is just the first step for “Humanity Inspired.”

Maria Bravo, founder of the Global Gift Foundation, which is one of the beneficiary charities from the sale of the painting said:

“Thanks to Sacha’s passion and monumental achievements, Global Gift Foundation will be able to continue its work in Spain, the UK, France, India and worldwide. This year has been particularly challenging for everyone so more than ever we need to support the vulnerable. Through the power of Sacha’s art and Mr Abdoune’s generosity we can truly make a tangible difference. Words cannot express how grateful we are.”

The funds will allow Global Gift Foundation to continue supporting Harmony House in India, the Eva Longoria Foundation, Global Gift Orphanage Qiang Chau in Vietnam and its own Casa Global Gift Home in Spain, which offers treatments and therapies to children with special needs and rare diseases.

The Journey of Humanity is part of Sacha Jafri’s charitable initiative Humanity Inspired that was launched in 2020 during the pandemic in partnership with Atlantis, The Palm. The painting was created by Jafri at Atlantis, The Palm over a seven-month period, 20 hours a day.

Jafri added:

“As an artist and a humanitarian for more than 25 years, this is a moment in my life; this is a moment for humanity. At the beginning of my “Humanity Inspired” initiative, I had a vision to reconnect our broken planet through the hearts, minds and souls of the children of the world. I feel in my heart that we have come one step closer to achieving this tonight, thanks to Andre.”

This week saw another a painting sell for millions of pounds, benefitting charity. Banksy’s Game Changer sold for £16.7m, with the money going to NHS-related health organisations and charities across the UK.