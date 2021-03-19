Month-long campaign raises over £15k for 4 emergency services charities

A month-long charity campaign to boost the nation’s health and wellbeing has come to an end, raising a total of over £15,000 for The Ambulance Staff Charity, Police Care UK, The Fire Fighters Charity and The Air Ambulance Service.

Launched in January, the Blue Light Get Active Challenge tasked individuals with clocking up as many miles, steps or minutes of physical activity or mindfulness exercises as they could, to raise funds and boost morale during the national lockdown

Emergency services discount provider, Blue Light Card, and wellbeing organisation, Get Active supported the challenge and offered an app for participants to log their activities – which included running, cycling and yoga – and see where they ranked against others in a leader board. A total of around 400 participants got involved by either making a donation to their chosen charity or raising funds, which were then split evenly between each of the four charities.

The money raised will support the work of all four emergency services charities.

Cheryl from North Wales Police was the overall winner of the challenge, logging a total of 5,318 points, including 474 miles of walking and 57 miles of running, topping the leaderboard.

She said:

“In the absence of actual running events due to these strange times, it was lovely to be able to take part in these activities – the bonus is that it’s for a good cause too! Being part of this challenge kept my focus on a goal – with a superb medal at the end of it.”

Tom Dalby, CEO of Blue Light Card said: