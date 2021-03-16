Fashion initiative aims to reduce waste & support children’s education in India

Following its Lost Stock initiative, which raised £1.2m for garment workers in Bangladesh, Mallzee launched a new venture.

This time, Mallzee has partnered with Pratham UK in ‘This is Unfolded’.

The partnership aims to reduce waste in the fashion industry whilst helping educate children in India. Shoppers can choose their ‘Edit’ by selecting three items from the collection for £65 including shipping or picking ‘surprise’ to have the clothes chosen for them; clothes are made to order in India before being shipped worldwide, with items arriving 4-6 weeks later.

Your Unfolded Edit comes with the best receipt there is! Every purchase has a positive impact on the world 🌍 Make your next fashion fix a force for good. Shop here – https://t.co/abd892aWlY #thisisunfolded pic.twitter.com/vEenCu0UTj — This is Unfolded (@thisisunfolded) March 6, 2021

Each purchase funds four months of education for a child in India using Pratham’s Teaching at the Right Level methodology, which has been refined in partnership with Nobel prize-winning economists Abhijit Banerjee, and Esther Duflo who have partnered with Pratham for over 20 years. Further collections will be launched throughout the year.

Got your eyes on the Jo dress? Us too 😍 Collection 01 is available for a limited time so don’t miss your chance to get the Jo in your wardrobe just in time for the spring/summer months 🌞 Make up your Edit of 3 pieces for £65 here – https://t.co/abd892aWlY#thisisunfolded pic.twitter.com/APJEH5hP62 — This is Unfolded (@thisisunfolded) March 11, 2021

Reducing waste is also at the core of This is Unfolded’s mission. By producing clothes after an order has been placed This is Unfolded removes 30% of the waste that exists in the current retail model.

And, made from the off-cuts from creating the pieces in each order, every Unfolded Edit for Collection 01 will include a mask. Any material not used up in this process gets sold to recyclers to be made into things like rugs, so nothing goes to landfill.

Reducing waste is at the core of our mission. We’ve been looking at how to reduce waste even further through the production process & so here we have our very own Unfolded face masks! Included with every Edit ordered from Collection 01. Shop here – https://t.co/abd892aWlY pic.twitter.com/9nazMwZ1NP — This is Unfolded (@thisisunfolded) March 10, 2021

