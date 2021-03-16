Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Fashion initiative aims to reduce waste & support children’s education in India

Following its Lost Stock initiative, which raised £1.2m for garment workers in Bangladesh, Mallzee launched a new venture.

This time, Mallzee has partnered with Pratham UK in ‘This is Unfolded’.

The partnership aims to reduce waste in the industry whilst helping educate children in India. Shoppers can choose their ‘Edit’ by selecting three items from the collection for £65 including shipping or picking ‘surprise’ to have the clothes chosen for them; clothes are made to order in India before being shipped worldwide, with items arriving 4-6 weeks later.

 

 

Each purchase funds four months of education for a child in India using Pratham’s Teaching at the Right Level methodology, which has been refined in partnership with Nobel prize-winning economists Abhijit Banerjee, and Esther Duflo who have partnered with Pratham for over 20 years. Further collections will be launched throughout the year.

Reducing waste is also at the core of This is Unfolded’s mission. By producing clothes after an order has been placed This is Unfolded removes 30% of the waste that exists in the current retail model.

And, made from the off-cuts from creating the pieces in each order, every Unfolded Edit for Collection 01 will include a mask. Any material not used up in this process gets sold to recyclers to be made into things like rugs, so nothing goes to landfill.

 

Mallzee’s last initiative, ‘Lost Stock’, raised £1.2m for garment workers in Bangladesh by selling mystery boxes of clothes that other suppliers had reneged on purchasing at the start of the pandemic.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

