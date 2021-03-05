New free-to-use online fundraising quiz platform launches

An online fundraising quiz platform has launched that lets anyone host live, interactive, fundraising quiz streams to benefit their cause of choice.

With Warp Point, people make a small donation to sign up for each quiz, and can then play along wherever they are, competing with potentially up to tens of thousands of other players to reach the top of the leaderboard, with the proceeds being paid directly to the cause in question. Free-to-use, the only costs are payment fees and a 10% platform fee.

Anyone can sign up for a Warp Point account and host quizzes, from fundraisers holding events for friends and family, to Twitch streamers, and charities. To run a quiz, the step is to choose the cause to fundraise for, then pick a date, time, and minimum donation. Quizzes can be built with the Warp Point platform editor, using the fundraiser’s own questions, Warp Point’s pre-made question packs, or a mixture of the two. It’s then up to the fundraiser to promote the quiz.

The platform is compatible with all streaming platforms, and the system guarantees that while anyone can watch the stream, only those who have made a donation can play along.

Registering as a cause is free of charge and as soon as a cause has been registered, it is added to the Warp Point cause database. This means that anyone can choose to host a fundraising quiz to raise money for it, with the proceeds being paid directly to the cause itself.

Warp Point officially launched a few weeks ago, and already has over a dozen causes registered with the platform so far, from Caenhill Countryside Centre, Ironbridge Gorge Museum, My Black Dog and Just 4 Children.

Warp Point’s Ian Morris said:

“With lockdown making fundraising that much harder, we saw charities start experimenting with online quizzes and livestreams, but driving donations from them was much harder than it should be. Warp Point makes it easy to raise money from quizzes by letting people actually play along from home, using their mobile phone. With no app downloads required, and donations handled automatically, people have to make a donation as an entry fee to sign up and play along, providing that little extra incentive for people to dip into their pocket for a good cause.

“With everyone who takes part having the chance to see their name pop up on the stream on the leaderboard, and the option for hosts to offer prizes to the best players, these are truly interactive quizzes that are genuinely fun to play, and something people are more than happy to donate to join in with, helping causes connect with their audience, while maximising the money they raise.