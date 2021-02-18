Search on for 2021 Sustainable Project of the Year

The National Lottery Heritage Fund is sponsoring a sustainability award for the second year at the 2021 Museums + Heritage Awards.

The Museums + Heritage annual awards highlights some of the best cultural organisations in the UK and the Sustainable Project of the Year award, which is free to enter offers recognition for the efforts of individuals and organisations.

The award will recognise the most outstanding environmentally sustainable project or exhibition that can demonstrate best practice in its approach to managing environmental impacts during 2020.

Entries are sought that demonstrate:

energy efficiency measures

recycling and reuse

sustainable procurement

green visitor travel, planning and encouragement

Entries should also identify any wider economic, social or environmental benefits to the organisation or community which have arisen from ‘thinking sustainably’, particularly in the current difficult times.

Drew Bennellick, Head of Land and Nature Policy at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said:

“This award showcases the heritage organisations who are truly leading the way in sustainable practices. Environmental sustainability is incredibly important to us at The Fund, and that’s why we’re shining the spotlight on these organisations by sponsoring this award for the second time. “We were very impressed by the quality of applications in 2020 and we’re looking forward to seeing even more examples of sustainable innovation and environmentally friendly initiatives this year.

Last year saw the Museum of Oxford crowned the 2020 winner for its exhibition, Queering Spires: a history of LGBTIQA+ spaces in Oxford.

Its methods included:

using borrowed or previously used materials

using materials which could be recycled following the exhibition

avoiding deliveries by collecting items using sustainable transport

sourcing items from charitable and ethical organisations

sourcing items locally

Marta Lomza, Community Engagement Officer at the Museum of Oxford said: