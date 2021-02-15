Infographic: three reasons it’s time to start legacy fundraising

Prospect research specialists Prospecting for Gold have produced an infographic for those charities still considering whether it is worth investing in asking for legacies.

They suggest three reasons why now is the time to start legacy fundraising:

Legacies is just another way of giving It will build your organisation’s resilience You’re halfway there

In Are you ready for legacy giving? on their site they point out that “it is estimated that in the next decade the number of charitable bequests will rise by 23% with legacy income set to double in real terms by 2050” according to Legacy Foresight in 2020.