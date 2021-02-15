Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Infographic: three reasons it’s time to start legacy fundraising

Posted by on 15 February 2021 in News
0 Comments
Infographic: three reasons it’s time to start legacy fundraising

specialists Prospecting for Gold have produced an for those charities still considering whether it is worth investing in asking for legacies.

They suggest three reasons why now is the time to start :

  1. Legacies is just another way of giving
  2. It will build your organisation’s resilience
  3. You’re halfway there

In Are you ready for legacy giving? on their site they point out that “it is estimated that in the next decade the number of charitable bequests will rise by 23% with legacy income set to double in real terms by 2050” according to Legacy Foresight in 2020.   

 

Time to start legacy fundraising - infographic

Three reasons it is time to start legacy fundraising. Image: (c) Prospecting for Gold 2021

 

 

Tags:, ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.org.uk. Research massive growth in giving.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

" />