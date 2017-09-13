FSI’s inaugural Leeds conference to feature plenary session on legacy fundraising

The Foundation for Social Improvement’s (FSI) inaugural fundraising conference takes place in Leeds next month, with a plenary session on legacy fundraising.

The FSI Northern Fundraising Conference takes place on 12 October and is the FSI’s first fundraising conference outside of London for ten years. It was launched during Small Charities Week and is part of the DCMS Small Charity Training Programme to deliver fundraising support specifically to small charities.

Richard Radcliffe will be the headline speaker, sharing why now is the best time for small charities to undertake legacy fundraising, and taking attendees through how to alert people about legacies at little or no cost through everything from newsletters and websites, to information packs and thank you letters.

Ahead of the conference, Radcliffe said:

“This is a golden moment for legacy fundraising and it is great to be invited to the FSI fundraising conference to speak on this topic. The wonderful thing about small charities is that they have a real sense of belonging to a small community with common aims. This sense of “ownership” is the key to unlocking a fortune in gifts in Wills.”

Other speakers include Chis Dormer, Head of Business Development at Localgiving, Sharon Orr from Provident Financial Group, Linda Pawlowski from the FSI, representatives from the Lloyds Bank Foundation, The Jane Tomlinson Appeal and Leeds Community Foundation for a Trust and Foundations panel and Susan Morgan from the Tony Elischer Foundation.

Conference places are open to charities with an annual turnover under £1.5 million. Two spaces are available per small charity, with a cost of £15 each for members. Further information is available on the FSI’s conference page.

