CIoF publishes wellbeing & fundraising resource

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising has published a resource to help fundraisers look after both their own and their colleagues’ wellbeing.

Available on the CIoF site, the Wellbeing and Fundraising resource is divided into a number of sections, covering areas including wellbeing and Covid-19, understanding fundraising and wellbeing, issues impacting the wellbeing of fundraisers, and more, and including lots of tips for managers as well as fundraisers.

There are also links to other useful resources, and related blogs.

The resource points to pre-Covid 2019 research by Clare Warner, which found that less than a third of 700 fundraisers agreed that “my organisation has a great health and wellbeing culture” and cited poor management and leadership leading to high turnover. The CIoF notes that the issues raised are prevalent in ‘business as normal’ times, but that periods of prolonged pressure or stress, such as the current times, can have a more profound impact on individuals, which of course in turn has an impact on the cause and beneficiaries.

It says:

“Everyone in a charitable organisation deserves and needs to be treated with respect, fairness, and consideration, and where circumstances put extra demands on us, or increase stress (both professionally and personally) making sure that fundraisers are properly supported is essential. A burnt-out workforce is one that isn’t sustainable – our causes and beneficiaries need to be able to rely on the income and work of our fundraisers for the longer-term.”

The full resource is available here.