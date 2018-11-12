Montreal puts museum visits on prescription

As of 1 November, doctors who are members of Médecins francophones du Canada (MdFC) can prescribe visits to the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA).

The prescriptions will enable patients, accompanied by family or caregivers, to have a free visit to the Museum. The collaboration between the MMFA and MdFC, which has several thousand physician members, many in the greater Montreal area, is strengthening the link between the medical and museum communities.

The MMFA-MdFC Museum Prescriptions programme is a new treatment tool that makes museum visits accessible to thousands of patients suffering from a variety of physical and mental health problems. The programme aims to contribute to the patient’s wellbeing and recovery by offering free admission to a safe, welcoming place, a relaxing, revitalising experience, a moment of respite, and an opportunity to strengthen ties with loved ones.

In the first phase of the project, participating physicians will be able to issue up to 50 prescriptions for a visit to the MMFA collections and exhibitions, with entry for up to 2 adults and 2 children aged 17 and under.

Nathalie Bondil, Director General and Chief Curator of the MMFA, said:

“I am convinced that in the 21st century, culture will be what physical activity was for health in the 20th century. Cultural experiences will benefit health and wellness, just as engaging in sports contributes to fitness. Skeptics would do well to recall that just a hundred years ago, sports were believed to distort the body and threaten women’s fertility. Just as doctors now prescribe exercise, they will be able to prescribe a visit to the MMFA. We are very proud of this ground-breaking pilot project, in partnership with the Médecins francophones du Canada.”

Main image: MMFA-MFdC Museum prescription. Photo MBAM, Jean-François Brière