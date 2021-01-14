New digital platform raises microdonations from social media posts

A new platform in the UK is raising funds for good causes by monetising social media posts into microdonations.

GoPoolit was founded in the UK during lockdown by fundraising professionals to provide a new income stream for charities through social media.

Instead of prompting users to post ‘asks’ and lobby for funds on behalf of charities, GoPoolit users are encouraged to use the GoPoolit app or website to share posts over their usual social media networks and nominate a charity to benefit.

GoPoolit dash… and GoPoolit posting process



Instead of a ‘like’, their friends, family and followers on GoPoolit have the option of giving (or ‘pooling’) between 1-10p to that post, and therefore the charity it supports. The more viral users go, the more opportunity to raise microdonations. Users can nominate a different charity for each post if they want to.

There are currently around 50 charities to choose from on the platform, from Greenpeace and SOS Children’s Villages to smaller grassroots organisations, with more being added everyday. People can ask GoPoolit to include causes, and charities themselves can contact GoPoolit and request that they are added.

There is no upfront cost for charities to join the platform, but GoPoolit does have a service charge when funds are withdrawn to help it cover costs. Funds can be withdrawn however at any time.

Matt Turner, Director of Communications for GoPoolit, said: