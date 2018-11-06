Funding available to assist vulnerable or at-risk EU citizens with immigration status

The Home Office is making up to £9 million of grant funding available to organisations offering practical assistance to vulnerable or at-risk EU citizens and their family members who need help completing their immigration status.

The EU Settlement Scheme Grant Funding is currently at open early engagement stage. Organisations can bid for funding via one of two lots, either £5,000 – £24,999, or £25,000 – £500,000. The Home Office is currently inviting voluntary and community sector organisations to take part in an engagement teleconference for information about the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) and the Grant Scheme process and an opportunity to ask questions.

Under the EU Scheme EU citizens living in the UK and their family members will need to apply to obtain their new UK immigration status as the UK exits the EU.

Those applying under the EUSS will need to complete a digital application form. The new digital application system for the EUSS will be accessible through phones, tablets, laptops and computers. It will launch fully at the end of March 2019 and remain open until the end of June 2021.

To support vulnerable or at-risk EU citizens with their EUSS application, the Home Office is putting in place a series of arrangements, which includes this grant funding, to be awarded in FY19/20 to multiple bidders of voluntary and community sector organisations.

The awarded VCS organisations will be funded and supported by the Home Office to deliver practical assistance to vulnerable or at-risk EU citizens and their family members who must all complete an EUSS application.

There will be three repeat teleconferences taking place this week on 07 and 08 November 2018:

Wednesday 07 November 2018, 10.00 – 11.30

Wednesday 07 November 2018, 15.00 – 16.30

Thursday 08 November 2018, 15.00 – 16.30

Organisations may register for one here.

A questionnaire will be available after the teleconference and will be used to inform capability, capacity and delivery expectations among VCS organisations and to enable them to provide thoughts and feedback about the Grant Scheme.

The opening date for the questionnaire will be Friday 09 November 2018, closing at midday on Friday 23 November 2018. Questionnaires must be emailed to EUSSgrants@homeoffice.gov.uk