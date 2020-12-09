Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

UK Charity Week celebrated across the UK

UK Charity Week is taking place this week, with charities, people, businesses, and organisations from all over the UK encouraged to get involved.

Each day of UK Charity Week is themed, with the week aimed at raising awareness and funds for charities around the UK. Monday saw a Celebration of Charity, with Tuesday designated ‘Give 5 Day’ – where people are encouraged to donate five of something to their favourite cause – whether it is £5, five items of clothing or five hours of volunteering.

 

Today – Wednesday – is Charity BIG Bake Day, with people encouraged to cook to raise funds for good causes, with Volunteers’ Day taking place on Thursday. This will see UK Charity Week sharing inspirational stories from 2020, guidance published for would-be volunteers to read, along with best practice guidance for organisations looking to recruit new volunteers or to support their current ones.

 

Friday is the fundraising Christmas Jumper Day, with individuals encouraged to raise funds for any cause they like, and Saturday sees an in-depth look at the winners of this year’s Charity Today Awards and a look ahead to next year’s awards.

Finally, Fundraising Day is set for Sunday – a look at all things fundraising including the challenges Covid-19 has presented, and at the sector’s hopes and aspirations ahead of 2021.

Charities can join in every day, and the UK Charity Week website has downloadable resources for each day’s activities.

UK Charity Week Founder and Executive Editor of Charity Today, Lee Rayment, said:

“It has been a challenging year for everyone, some more than others. UK Charity Week has always been about bringing good people together with their favourite causes. Now that might not be so much the case physically this year. Still, this campaign thrives on social media, so charities must understand the opportunities that this presents to raise much-needed awareness.”

“Charities are urged to share their success stories using the hashtag #UKCharityWeek, however big or small, and give your volunteers the public gratitude they deserve.”

 

A selection of #UKCharityWeek tweets:

 

 

