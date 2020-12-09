UK Charity Week celebrated across the UK

UK Charity Week is taking place this week, with charities, people, businesses, and organisations from all over the UK encouraged to get involved.

Each day of UK Charity Week is themed, with the week aimed at raising awareness and funds for charities around the UK. Monday saw a Celebration of Charity, with Tuesday designated ‘Give 5 Day’ – where people are encouraged to donate five of something to their favourite cause – whether it is £5, five items of clothing or five hours of volunteering.

If you cannot spare £5 to support an Official #UKCharityWeek Partner #Charity, then why not commit to donating just 5 hours of your time to a local cause. That's what #Give5Day is about, simply giving back. pic.twitter.com/i9MrH72K4G — UK Charity Week – #UKCharityWeek❤️ (@UKCharityWeek) December 8, 2020

Today – Wednesday – is Charity BIG Bake Day, with people encouraged to cook to raise funds for good causes, with Volunteers’ Day taking place on Thursday. This will see UK Charity Week sharing inspirational stories from 2020, guidance published for would-be volunteers to read, along with best practice guidance for organisations looking to recruit new volunteers or to support their current ones.

100g chocolate

100g butter

200g self-raising flour

200g sugar

3 eggs

2 tbsp cocoa powder • Melt choc and butter together

• Add self-raising flour & cocoa powder

• Mix it all

• Pour into a greased tin Bake 15mins 180c Add ice cream and cover in chocolate sauce – enjoy! pic.twitter.com/PS3hwbeQ2y — UK Charity Week – #UKCharityWeek❤️ (@UKCharityWeek) December 8, 2020

Friday is the fundraising Christmas Jumper Day, with individuals encouraged to raise funds for any cause they like, and Saturday sees an in-depth look at the winners of this year’s Charity Today Awards and a look ahead to next year’s awards.

Finally, Fundraising Day is set for Sunday – a look at all things fundraising including the challenges Covid-19 has presented, and at the sector’s hopes and aspirations ahead of 2021.

Charities can join in every day, and the UK Charity Week website has downloadable resources for each day’s activities.

UK Charity Week Founder and Executive Editor of Charity Today, Lee Rayment, said:

“It has been a challenging year for everyone, some more than others. UK Charity Week has always been about bringing good people together with their favourite causes. Now that might not be so much the case physically this year. Still, this campaign thrives on social media, so charities must understand the opportunities that this presents to raise much-needed awareness.” “Charities are urged to share their success stories using the hashtag #UKCharityWeek, however big or small, and give your volunteers the public gratitude they deserve.”

A selection of #UKCharityWeek tweets:

A big shout out to all the other #charities out there – keep doing what you're doing, you're all doing a fab job! 👏👏👏#UKCharityWeek pic.twitter.com/sMX8CPQz9S — Greenbank Charity (@greenbankchty) December 7, 2020

Good morning Twitter! It’s #UKCharityWeek and we’re so excited to celebrate our work and the amazing support of our local community 💚 This week we’ll be sharing some special stories and ways you can support small charities, like us, this #Christmas pic.twitter.com/R6VYRDjz1b — Solidarity Sports (@SolidaritySport) December 7, 2020

2020 has been a challenge. In March we took the step to move our activities online, keeping Muscle Warriors across the country connected This #UKCharityWeek on #Give5Day can you share our message with 5 people, donate £5 or find 5 unique ways to raise money to support us? pic.twitter.com/OSSq62b7s8 — Muscle Help Foundation (@musclewarrior) December 8, 2020

In #UKCharityWeek we're proud to say that this Christmas we're supporting the Freddie Farmer Foundation's #Physiotherapy Centre in #Bromley. It provides special care for 3-16 year olds from across the southeast with #CerebralPalsy or other mobility issues: https://t.co/jgdPvmjpRc pic.twitter.com/7T0FEcuA7E — Murray Birrell Chartered Surveyors (@MurrayBirrellUK) December 8, 2020