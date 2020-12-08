Digital fund opens for charities working in DICE countries

The British Council has announced a small grants programme for experimental digital projects that support its DICE (Developing Inclusive and Creative Economies) programme’s objectives.

The DICE Digital RD Fund is offering 20 grants ranging from £7,000 to £15,000 to support the development and delivery of 20 co-designed ‘digital experiences’ that contribute to the DICE programme’s mission and ethos.

The grants will be awarded to 20 pairs of organisations, known as ‘DICE Digital Partners’. To apply, an organisation must be based in a DICE country:

Brazil

Egypt

Indonesia

Pakistan

South Africa

the UK

They must submit their application together with a partner organisation in another DICE country.

The digital experiences should:

be delivered between February and May 2021

be designed by, with and/or for groups that are often disadvantaged in the economy, including but not limited to youth, women or people with disabilities

be tailored and produced for specific groups, such as creative social entrepreneurs, artists and policy makers

enable the DICE Digital Partners to enhance and improve their own digital confidence, capabilities and infrastructure

create genuine connection and camaraderie between the participants.

The window for applications to the DICE Digital R&D Fund is short, between 1 and 15 December 2020.

The Fund will also support the creation of a community of practice across the 20 partnerships to share learning from the digital experiences.