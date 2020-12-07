Who’s moving? New Fundraising Director appointments, & other news

Two new Directors and one new Head of Fundraising – and other recent charity recruitment news.

Sarah Woolnough joins Asthma UK & British Lung Foundation as CEO

Sarah Woolnough has started as Chief Executive at Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation, replacing Kay Boycott. Woolnough joins from Cancer Research UK, where she was Executive Director of Policy, Information and Communications, as well as serving as a Trustee of MQ: Transforming Mental Health and the National Cancer Research Institute (NCRI). She has a wealth of experience in policy, influencing, and delivering social change, including a secondment to the Department of Health to co-write the National Cancer Strategy. She has built strong links with the academic community to fund high impact research throughout her career and has previously held Trustee roles at the Association of Medical Research Charities (AMRC), Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) and Bliss.

Sarah Naismith appointed NWAA Director of Income Generation & Engagement

The North West Air Ambulance Charity (NWAA) has appointed Sarah Naismith as its new Director of Income Generation and Engagement. She joins after 17 years as Charity Director at the Manchester Foundation Trust Charity (MFTC), where she helped grow a fundraising appeal to build a new children’s hospital into an organisation raising money for the largest NHS Trust in the country. At NWAA Naismith will be responsible for developing and delivering NWAA’s income and engagement strategy, and will work across the teams to foster the charity’s focus on the supporters that enable the service to remain operational.

Claire Horton to leave Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in January

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home has announced the departure of its long-time Chief Executive, Claire Horton CBE. After 11 years leading the world-famous animal charity, Horton is leaving Battersea to take up the role of Director General at The Commonwealth War Graves Commission. She joined Battersea as Chief Executive in March 2010 during its 150th year, and has see it secure continued year on year growth, increase its supporter base, quadruple its income, reposition the brand and invest in the expansion of its direct animal services. Other achievements under Horton’s tenure include the redevelopment of Battersea’s three sites to provide state-of-the-art kennels, cattery, and hospital facilities, an investment in volunteering that led to a quadrupling of volunteer numbers, and the delivery of behaviour change campaigns like, ‘Staffies, they’re softer than you think’ and ‘Rescue Is Our Favourite Breed’.

Rebecca Jobson appointed Head of Fundraising at Zoë’s Place Baby Hospice

Zoë’s Place Baby Hospice has appointed Rebecca Jobson as Head of Fundraising. Jobson joins the Middlesbrough site of the charity from her previous role as Communications and Supporter Care Senior Manager at Alice House, an adult-only hospice based in Hartlepool, where she worked for thirteen years. During this time, she worked her way up from a position in admin to head up the fundraising team, and then moved across to the communications team.

Louise McCathie joins NHS Charities Together as Director of Fundraising

NHS Charities Together has announced the appointment of three Directors to join the Senior Leadership Team alongside Chief Executive, Ellie Orton, in January 2021. Louise McCathie, new Director of Fundraising, joins NHS Charities Together from Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, where she has been Director of Fundraising since 2009. New Director of Membership and Impact Richard Scarth is currently, Deputy Chief Executive at Royal Free Charity, and was Director of Operations for five years before being promoted to his current role earlier this year. Sarah Campion will be Director of External Affairs and Communications. She has over twenty years’ experience of delivering successful marketing and communications strategies for the likes of the NHS, Macmillan Cancer Support, Lambeth Council and most recently as Director of Engagement at national research charity, Fight for Sight.

Julie Milnes joins Centrepoint as Director of Fundraising

Centrepoint has announced Julie Milnes as the charity’s new Director of Fundraising. In a fundraising career spanning over 17 years, she has worked at a range of charities, including Teenage Cancer Trust, British Red Cross, Amnesty International and UNICEF UK. Centrepoint’s fundraising activity has expanded and diversified in recent years to include regular giving products such as Sponsor a Room, face-to-face fundraising, and flagship events like the Ultimate Pub Quiz and Sleep Out. Following the pandemic these events have moved online, with Sleep Out’s replacement, Stay:Up, challenging participants to stay awake all night to end youth homelessness.

Victoria Oyegunle appointed RNID first Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Manager

RNID has appointed Victoria Oyegunle as its first Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Manager. The new role is part of a commitment to its diversity strategy, announced earlier in the year to staff by Chief Executive, Mark Atkinson. Oyegunle comes to RNID from enei (Employers Network for Equality and Inclusion) where she was responsible for all aspects of equality and inclusion in the workplace including areas such as Unconscious Bias and Inclusive Leadership. She also worked for several years for Network Rail where she supported the executive team in diversity and inclusion matters and helped to develop a strategy for managers in Network Rail regarding menopause.

Daryl Upsall International – Announcing a new Chief Executive of its Consulting Division, Emily Bracken https://t.co/a0As3y5KOD via @LinkedIn — Daryl Upsall (@darylupsall) November 24, 2020

Emily Bracken appointed CEO of Daryl Upsall International – Consulting Division

Daryl Upsall International – Consulting Division has a new Chief Executive: Emily Bracken. She leads the international team in providing consulting services to clients worldwide by providing practical, integrated support to help them build long-term fundraising income and sustainable organisational growth. Bracken had been with working with the company in consulting for the last 10 years and was previously the Deputy Chief Executive of the Consulting division and also the Director – Strategy & Analysis. Additionally, she has consulting experience at the international firms of Deloitte and Accenture involved supporting clients on planning their international and national expansion through business planning and feasibility studies for major international investments in infrastructure and other sectors.

We are thrilled to announce that @lizbonnin has today been elected as president of The Wildlife Trusts. Liz spends her time shining a light on environmental issues, and we’re delighted that she’s joining us at this critical time for the natural world 👇 https://t.co/l9DYn7mjLm pic.twitter.com/JMM7q6JJ2b — The Wildlife Trusts (@WildlifeTrusts) November 26, 2020

Liz Bonnin appointed President of The Wildlife Trusts

Broadcaster and biologist, Liz Bonnin has been elected as president of The Wildlife Trusts: the first woman to take the role. Bonnin is known for her documentaries including Drowning in Plastic, Galapagos, Wild Alaska and Blue Planet Live. At the charity, she will bechampioning The Wildlife Trusts’ new 30 by 30 vision to protect 30% of land and sea for nature by 2030.