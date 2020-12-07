2020 Big Give Christmas Challenge sees almost double the giving in first 12 hours

The public have rallied behind this year’s Big Give Christmas Challenge with the first 12 hours seeing them give almost double (48%) the amount donated in the same time period last year, reaching £7.6m.

£1m was also raised in its first 20 minutes on #GivingTuesday last week, and as of 8am on Friday (4 December), 43,000 donations had been made via the Big Give Christmas Challenge website. This is 75% more than last year, while the average donation so far has been £142.

You can help @cornwallairamb with donations being doubled thanks to The Big Give from now until December 8th. Your donation will help seriously injured or ill individuals in their hour of need. Donate now Gx: https://t.co/zgp0HomnTA pic.twitter.com/XbFNkc2TR7 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) December 2, 2020

This year’s campaign has seen celebrities including Emilia Fox, Gordon Ramsey, Stephen Fry and Will Greenwood take to social media to encourage the public to donate. The Christmas Challenge has been endorsed by over 20 celebrities, including Tom Kerridge, Sir Michael Palin and Dame Darcey Bussell, who feature in the campaign’s video.

Before the campaign launched the Big Give conducted a nationwide survey, which over 1,000 UK charities took part in. The findings revealed:

Almost two thirds (63%) of charities reported an average income decrease of 43% this year.

Two in five (40%) charities expecting an increase in demand for their services over the Christmas period, so it was vital that donations we re made in order to meet this demand.

Martha Wood, Fundraising & Marketing Officer, The Bendrigg Trust, which has already beaten its target commented: