Campfire expands to launch Campfire Innovation

Campfire, the Cheltenham-based integrated marketing agency, has launched a specialist , Campfire , in response to a growing demand for its strategic and skills.

The new consultancy has been created in partnership with Steven Dodds, formerly MD of Harvest, supported by the strategy team at Campfire.

Its formation comes as many charities and fundraisers face a combination of challenges to survive and evolve. Growth in fundraising income seems to be harder to achieve, supporter attitudes and expectations change rapidly, and brands can quickly become outdated.

 

Campfire Innovation logo

 

Paul Handley, CEO of Campfire Marketing Group, told UK Fundraising that Campfire Innovation had developed from the recognition that many charity directors needed a deeper and more strategic level of support than traditionally associated with agencies.

In recent years, Campfire have delivered a range of consultancy services including delivering longer-term organisation-wide fundraising strategies, complete organisational rebrands (such as Cycling UK), creating dozens of new products through its co-creation approaches, and delivered integrated supporter journeys/experiences for major charities.

 

Neon sign - "this is the sign you've been looking for" - photo: Unsplash

This is the sign

 

Campfire Innovation is working with “forward-facing brands” to:

  • future proof their organisations
  • help them reach and engage with new audiences
  • develop new products
  • engineer new supporter experiences
  • and build forward-looking brands.

In addition its consultants work to foster and implement internal innovation cultures to ensure the changes are embedded within the organisation. They do this through training, mentoring and support in culture development.

Steven Dodds, Principal Consultant, commented: “for too long organisations have talked around innovation whilst struggling to know where to start. Working directly with their internal teams, we help foster innovation as a culture from the offset”.

While UK-based, Campfire Innovation works with charities with a global reach.

 

