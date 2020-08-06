M+R & Rally bring digital Benchmarks Study to UK

M+R is bringing its digital Benchmarks Study for charities to the UK for the first time, in partnership with Rally.

The study has been running in the US for 14 years, and this year sees more than 200 US charities taking part. Next year, for the first time, UK charities have the opportunity to take part and benchmark their digital fundraising and campaigning data against other UK charities as well as the US market. Those interested in participating are now invited by Rally and M+R to register their interest.

In line with the US Study, UK analysis will incorporate key data points for email, social media, mobile and web traffic.

The final Study is due to be published in 2021, and will include data from 2019 and 2020 to offer a snapshot of the latest trends as well as changes over time. It will be available at no cost to the whole sector. Participants in the Study will receive early access to the results, a personalised report for their organisation, and the opportunity to go through that data with a consultant to contextualise and discuss trends.

Paul de Gregorio, founder of Rally said:

“In order to drive radical change we need to know how we’re doing compared to the sector. Not because we will be happy to achieve average or benchmark performance, but so we can establish what needs our attention and where we can do better. I’m really excited to be working with M+R and with UK charities to provide the UK sector the information and data that I know will help kick-start the acceleration in digital fundraising and campaigning.”

Matt from M+R commented: