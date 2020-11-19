Asda Foundation offers grants to feed communities

Asda Foundation has announced its Feeding Communities Grant round, and is accepting applications, although with an early December deadline.

The Feeding Communities Grant has been designed “to help provide meals to anyone in need in the lead up to Christmas. With more local and national lockdowns in place and changes anticipated to the coming weeks, supporting those with food provision is needed more than ever… Meals can be provided for individuals, families, meals at children’s healthy holiday clubs.”

Grants of up to £1,000 can contribute to meals which cost £4 or less for those in need in the run-up to Christmas.

The grants are available to support activities including the following:

Food parcel for a family/individual

Christmas hamper (food only)

School holiday clubs (food only)

Soup kitchen/homeless centre (food only)

Christmas meal deliver or collection

Local community centre providing meal deliveries

Grants are available for not-for-profit registered charities, registered not-for-profit companies, community interest companies and unincorporated clubs or associations in the UK.

How to apply

The Foundation does not accept applications directly.

Application forms can be obtained from Asda Community Champions, who are based in local Asda stores. Applicants can use the store locator link on the Foundation website to get in touch with their local store and speak to their Community Champion about their project proposal.

Groups which have already received funding from Asda Foundation during this year are still encouraged to apply for the Feeding Communities Grant.

The deadline for applications is 6 December 2020.

Asda green tokens

As a result of Covid-19, this grant stream has been paused and Asda stores are not currently accepting nominations.

Main image: derrickding on Flickr.com