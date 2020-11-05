Funders’ Collaborative Hub goes live

The Funders’ Collaborative Hub, which aims to support collaborations between funders and philanthropists in response to Covid-19, is now live.

The Funders’ Collaborative Hub helps funders and philanthropists find out what funder collaborations are already happening in response to the pandemic, who else is involved or is interested in a collaboration focused on an area important to them, how their funding can best help, and where the emerging needs and gaps are.

It is designed to evolve with the needs of the sector, and has launched with an initial programme of events and a pilot web platform.

The new platform provides:

News: Information and updates about funder collaborations across the UK.

Connections: Opportunities to connect with other funders, share ideas and develop networks to support collaboration.

Resources: Data, tools and resources to support collaborative efforts.

Events: An initial programme of learning events, webinars and forums organised by the Hub and partners.

An initial group of funder collaborations are featured on the platform, and over the next few weeks this will develop into a directory of collaborative funder activity.

The hub is hosted by The Association of Charitable Foundations ( ACF ), with support from a project group of funder representatives that has met weekly since May 2020. These include representatives from National Lottery Community Fund, Esmée Fairbairn Foundation, and Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales.