The British Horse Society launches Hardship Fund for BHS Approved Riding Schools

The British Horse Society (BHS), has launched the BHS Approved Centre Hardship Fund to help support riding schools affiliated to the charity through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fund, launched on Friday 17 April, is specifically aimed at BHS Approved Riding Schools financially impacted by the pandemic, and designed to support any costs which go towards the health and wellbeing of the horses and ponies under their care.

James Hick, Chief Executive Officer at The British Horse Society said:

“The coronavirus pandemic has caused immense difficulties for many areas across the equestrian industry and riding schools have been hit particularly hard. As their income stopped on March 23 but the need to look after the wellbeing of horses continues at high cost. The welfare of horses is at the heart of everything the BHS does, and we are working incredibly hard to help support our Approved Ridings Schools through these unsettling times. We hope that this Hardship Fund will help alleviate some of the financial strain riding schools are currently facing, whilst also serving to protect the health and wellbeing of the horses and ponies under their care.”

Grants from the fund will be allocated based on a payment of £750 per BHS Approved Riding School. The fund has been made available from several sources, including BHS National, Regional and County Committees, which work closely with BHS Approved Riding Centres. The British Horse Society has also accessed a number of its own restricted funds, held aside for welfare specific purposes.

The BHS has also waived all Approved Centre membership fees for the next 12 months and will be launching a donations appeal in the coming weeks to help provide further support.

All BHS Approved Riding Schools should have been received details on how to apply for the funding and can contact the BHS Approvals team on approvals@bhs.org.uk or call 024768 40500 if not.