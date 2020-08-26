Bailout fund provides relief for US lemonade stands during Covid’s dry summer

With America’s summer tradition of lemonade stands few and far between this year due to social distancing, Kraft Heinz Company lemonade brand Country Time has been helping children who have had to close their stands with its Littlest Bailout Relief Fund.

The fund sends out bailout cheques of $100, randomly selecting the recipients from children who have applied at www.countrytimebailout.com. Applications closed earlier this month, with successful applicants notified by email and the bailouts coming in the form of a commemorative cheque in the post and a prepaid gift card by email. Country Time says the cheque can be used to offset the loss of revenue from the lemonade stand and can be saved, or spent to help invest in the local economy.

Big restaurant chains and pro sports teams taking small business loans? That isn’t right. Introducing #CountryTimeBailout, relief checks for lemonade stands. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 8/12/20. For Official Rules, visit https://t.co/HBOpUX3Jco. — CountryTime (@CountryTime) July 15, 2020

The Littlest Bailout follows Country Time’s launch of Legal-Ade in 2018, which helped children across the country pay permit fees and fines on their lemonade stands and also prompted legislation changes in several states across the country, including Colorado and Texas, to legalise lemonade stands by excluding them from businesses that need a permit to operate.

Speaking at the Fund’s launch, Andrew Deckert of Country Time said:

“The small business government bailouts helped some not-so-small companies and Country Time hopes to help a real small business near and dear to us – lemonade stands. Country Time has a history of helping lemonade stands when they are in trouble, like stepping in to pay for permit fees and fines, and this year is no different. Due to social distancing guidelines, lemonade stands aren’t what they used to be, and we want to help kids foster their entrepreneurial spirit by offering a small relief to those who can’t operate their lemonade stands this summer.”

Lemonade stands often raise funds for charity: here in the UK the BBC recently reported that two six-year-olds had raised more than £37,000 for the Yemen crisis with theirs.