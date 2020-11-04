League table shows 4 out of 10 people open to leaving a legacy

At least four out of ten people are open to leaving a legacy, according to the latest Fastmap and Freestyle Marketing Legacy Potential Premier League, with animal charities making up most of the top ten positions for those people would consider including in their Will.

This year’s Legacy Potential Premier League saw Fastmap and Freestyle Marketing survey 5,000 people aged over 50 with questions relating to legacy giving, building the tracker study up to a total of 20,000.

The table ranks charities on their supporter’s propensity to leave a gift in their Will to them, based on factors including motivations and barriers to giving, the number of supporters a charity has, as well as on how often supporters consider and reject a charity for legacy giving, providing a snapshot in time.

A value of 100 is considered average, with scoring over or under this meaning the charity is either over or under performing.

The year, animal charities take 7 of the top 10 spots with Dog’s Trust moving into top position with a legacy consideration score of 138, moving Cats Protection down to number two with 133. Battersea, The Donkey Sanctuary, PDSA and RSPCA take up the rest of the top 6 spots, with Guide Dogs for the Blind coming in at number 9.

According to Fastmap and Freestyle Marketing, Dog’s Trust and Cat’s Protection have almost doubled their scale of support since last year.

Elsewhere in the table, CRUK (107), NSPCC (96), Shelter (91) and RNLI (84) have dropped in their individual ranking, although they have all significantly increased their scale of support. New entrants in the top 20 Woodland Trust (100), UNICEF (also 100), WaterAid (91), and Arthritis Research UK (85) have moved some of the bigger players down the rankings, despite the scale of support for these charities remaining at the lower end of the table.

The survey shows that 40% of people overall are willing to consider including a charity in their Will, with this higher among some audiences.

David Cole, Fastmap Managing Director, commented: