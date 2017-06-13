Final call to join Legacy Foresight’s In-Memory Insight research programme into funeral directors

Legacy Foresight has issued its final call for charities to get involved with this year’s In-Memory Insight research into funeral directors.

In-Memory Insight is a consortium research programme, run by Legacy Foresight, which explores the size, shape and scope of in-memory giving in the UK. It is used to inform in-memory fundraising strategies and convince senior management of the value of in-memory giving.

This year’s research will focus on the importance of funeral directors in in-memory fundraising.

The programme will examine the funeral directors’ role in the process of remembrance, their relationships with families and charities, and how they influence in-memory donations. Legacy Foresight aims to establish how charities can form mutually beneficial relationships with them.

Over the past six years over sixty leading charities have been involved in the programme, including twenty hospices. Past research projects have included the role of digital and social media in in-memory fundraising, and in-memory products.

Nigel Seymour, director of fundraising and communications at Princess Alice Hospice, who sits on the the programme’s steering group, said:

“It’s a fantastic way of getting useful insight on a key income stream at a fraction of the cost of doing it alone. The desk and focus group research is excellent and the insight from the other learning circle members more than paid back the investment we made.”

Anyone interested in the programme is asked to contact Meg Abdy on m.abdy@legacyforesight.co.uk by Monday 19th June. The prospectus can be downloaded from the Legacy Foresight website.

