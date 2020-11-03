Fun runs to carol concerts: 6 virtual ways of raising funds this Christmas

With this Christmas looking somewhat different to usual, virtual events are one way charities around the country are adapting their usual activities, engaging supporters, and raising funds. Here are six of the virtual events announced so far, from a Santa run to a carol concert.

We are delighted to be bringing back our Santa Fun Run, and this year it's going virtual! Join us over the weekend of Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd November. Find out more and buy your tickets here 👉 https://t.co/RVn5v6iPrb 🎅🏃‍♂️💪 pic.twitter.com/5y3UmXV3f5 — Charlie House (@CharlieHouseHQ) November 2, 2020

Charlie House Virtual Santa Fun Run

Aberdeen’s Charlie House is inviting walkers, joggers and runners to take part in its Virtual Santa Fun Run on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 November. Participants can choose to complete any distance of their choosing, in their chosen location but must remember to follow all current Government guidelines relating to travel and social distancing. Entry costs £15 per adult and £10 for children (up to age 9), which includes a own Santa suit, beard and hat to wear.

We know how important an annual Lights of Love service is to help cope with loss during the festive period. This year the event will streamed live to our Facebook on Sat 19 Dec 6.30pm, and you can purchase a personalised Christmas decoration. https://t.co/BBIiJ8yH8s pic.twitter.com/sF0UiQOYOj — Willen Hospice (@willenhospice) October 19, 2020

Willen Hospice Lights of Love

Willen Hospice is holding a virtual Lights of Love service this December for people to remember their loved ones. Taking place on Saturday 19 December at 6.30pm, it will be streamed live to the Hospice’s Facebook page. Willen Hospice is also offering also be offering people the chance to buy a personalised decoration in memory of a loved one, to keep and hang up at home, and there will also be an online Tribute Garden where they can display a name and personal message, free of charge.

Shelter Home Hope Song virtual carol concert

On 3 December, Shelter is aiming to host the UK’s biggest virtual carol concert. The concert will bring the nation together in song, as concert-goers show their support for people facing homelessness this winter. The ‘Home Hope Song’ concert will be hosted in the candle-lit church of St Martin-in-the-Fields in London, where Shelter was founded in 1966. It will run for forty-five minutes, and be streamed via Shelter’s website. The service will be hosted by DJ and long-time Shelter supporter Edith Bowman, and will feature the stories of people who have been supported by Shelter, as well as exclusive appearances from famous faces including Julie Walters, Stephen Fry and Robert Rinder.

Child.org’s Big Fat Christmas parties

Colleagues separated by Covid-19 can celebrate the festive period together through a new range of bespoke online Christmas parties from Child.org. The charity has launched a Big Fat Christmas party package that provides a professional host, a quiz for the office “Noel-it-alls”, creative challenges, team games and Christmas cocktail recipes – all of which is coordinated and hosted virtually. It provides all the little extras to recreate the office party experience online, including festive Zoom backgrounds and Spotify Christmas playlists. The package starts at £20 per person, with all of the elements customisable depending on the organisation and able to incorporate special activities such as team awards or Secret Santa gift exchanges. Proceeds from Big Fat Christmas all go to fund Child.org’s child health programmes in Kenya and Sierra Leone.

St Barnabus Hospice Rudy’s Run

St Barnabas Hospice and EBP have teamed up to launch a new festive fundraiser for Christmas in the form of Rudy’s Run. Set up to encourage schools, organisations and the charities’ supporters to get involved and raise much-needed funding, the run is not a race, but a chance for families and schools to dance, prance or run around and join in with some Christmas-themed crafts. Registering for Rudy’s Run means you receive a pair of antlers and a red nose along with a downloadable pack of activities – including Rudy’s special recipe for Reindeer food. Entrants will also receive a ‘thank you’ message all the way from the North Pole for signing up and fundraising to support St Barnabas Hospice.

Barnardo’s Kidsmas

Barnardo’s has announced its festive fundraising campaign, Kidsmas, will be returning to homes, workplaces, schools and local communities from October to raise funds for vulnerable children across the UK. It is calling on people from across the UK to get involved to help bring the magic of Christmas to the thousands of children, young people and families the charity supports. There are many ways that people can take part in the Kidsmas campaign, either in person or virtually, with Barnardo’s hoping to encourage people to rediscover the childhood magic of Christmas, while raising as much money as possible to support children facing poverty, loss and loneliness.

Main image: For St Barnabus Hospice. Photo by Rachel London Photography.