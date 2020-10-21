STV Children’s Appeal 2020 raises over £3.5m

The STV Children’s Appeal has raised a total of £3,530,025 this year, bringing the total raised since its 2011 formation to £24 million.
This year’s STV Children’s Appeal culminated in its annual telefundraiser, broadcast on STV on Friday 16 October. The programme, hosted by Lorraine Kelly, saw stars including Andy Murray and KT Tunstall encouraging Scots to support the appeal, which raises funds for vulnerable children and young people across Scotland.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also made an appearance, starring in a specially-recorded sketch alongside comedian Janey Godley. The Scottish Government has again pledged to match fund £1 million towards the final total raised.
Fundraisers this year included 91-year-old Jan Collins from Troon, who raised £8,621 by completing 1,000 holes of golf in his garden, Inverness schoolboy Shaun Maclean, 8, who ran 200 laps of his garden and raised £966, and Gerry Long, a postman from Ardrossan, who cheered up local residents during the national lockdown in April by dressing up as a different fictional character each day to deliver mail, and raised £450.
Corporate supporters of the Appeal include Lidl. Its customers and staff helped to raise £73,000 this year – bringing the total amount Lidl has raised for the Appeal to over £500,000.
Baroness Margaret Ford, Chair of the STV Children’s Appeal, said:
“Once again, we are absolutely blown away by the incredible generosity of STV viewers – particularly at a time when donating may be harder to do than normal. Their support, along with that of our community heroes and corporate fundraisers, will make a real difference to the one in four children living in poverty throughout the country.
“These young people, who have felt the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic more than most, urgently need our help – and we’re committed to distributing the funds as quickly and efficiently as possible. On behalf of everyone at the STV Children’s Appeal, I’d like to extend a heartfelt thank you to each and every person who has supported us throughout this year.”
