STV Children’s Appeal 2020 raises over £3.5m

The STV Children’s Appeal has raised a total of £3,530,025 this year, bringing the total raised since its 2011 formation to £24 million.

This year’s STV Children’s Appeal culminated in its annual telefundraiser, broadcast on STV on Friday 16 October. The programme, hosted by Lorraine Kelly, saw stars including Andy Murray and KT Tunstall encouraging Scots to support the appeal, which raises funds for vulnerable children and young people across Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also made an appearance, starring in a specially-recorded sketch alongside comedian Janey Godley. The Scottish Government has again pledged to match fund £1 million towards the final total raised.

Fundraisers this year included 91-year-old Jan Collins from Troon, who raised £8,621 by completing 1,000 holes of golf in his garden, Inverness schoolboy Shaun Maclean, 8, who ran 200 laps of his garden and raised £966, and Gerry Long, a postman from Ardrossan, who cheered up local residents during the national lockdown in April by dressing up as a different fictional character each day to deliver mail, and raised £450.

Corporate supporters of the Appeal include Lidl. Its customers and staff helped to raise £73,000 this year – bringing the total amount Lidl has raised for the Appeal to over £500,000.

Baroness Margaret Ford, Chair of the STV Children’s Appeal, said: