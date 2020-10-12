Persimmon Homes gives £1m to groups supporting under-18s

Persimmon Homes has handed out more than £1 million in cash prizes to groups supporting the under-18s as a part of its Building Futures campaign.

96 organisations got through to the final stage of its competition in a nationwide celebration of the groups that work to support youngsters aged under 18 across sport, health and education and arts.

The Persimmon Charitable Foundation and Team GB athletes World Championship silver medallist Laviai Nielsen and British track cyclist Jason Kenny CBE, holder of six Olympic gold medals, selected the finalists after more than 2,000 clubs, groups and organisations entered the Building Futures competition.

The winners were announced during a virtual event on 6 October, presented by Dame Katherine Grainger DBE, chair of UK Sport and Great Britain’s most decorated female Olympian, alongside Persimmon Homes Group CEO Dean Finch. The final was watched by around 1,500 people.

Group CEO Dean Finch said:

“The Building Futures campaign gave the company an opportunity to recognize the incredible work that is undertaken nationwide to support young people, often by volunteers. “During a year that has seen charities struggle as fundraising opportunities have been affected, it is clear that any prize made through the Building Futures scheme will be put to good use and make a difference to hundreds of young people’s lives. Now more than ever, we all need to work together to build a happy, healthy and successful future for the next generation.”

The top £100,000 prizes went to Northampton Swimming Club for sport, Sheffield’s The Children’s Hospital Charity for health and Suffolk’s Ringsfield Hall Eco Activity Centre for education & arts.

The second prize of £50,000 went to Newbury’s KD Gymnastics for sport, Gateshead’s North Music Trust won for education & arts, and Edgbaston’s Little Hearts Matter for health.

Afan Lido Ladies & Girls’ FC, from Port Talbot, won £20,000 for sport in third place, Bradford-based Refugee Action won the education & arts award and Derian House Children’s Hospice, in Chorley, was handed the health award.

The remaining finalists were handed £5,000 each. The winners were decided by a public vote which attracted nearly 400,000 votes.

During April and May, Building Futures also gave away £1,000 each to 128 organisations supporting young people in sport, education & arts and health throughout England, Scotland, and Wales.

Main image: Dame Grainger DBE