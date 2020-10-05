NCVO chooses Dr Priya Singh as new Chair

The National Council for Voluntary Organisations has chosen Dr Priya Singh as its new Chair, due to take over the role in November.

Dr Singh has a background in general medicine, specialising in medical law, ethics and patient safety. She spent more than 20 years at the Medical Protection Society, where she was responsible for the provision of professional services to 290,000 doctors, dentists, and other health professionals around the world.

She is Executive Director of the Society for Assistance of Medical Families, and a member of NCVO, a Non-Executive Director of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust and South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, a member of the London Policing Ethics Panel and an associate with Working With Cancer, a social enterprise helping people with cancer to return to and remain in work.

Dr Singh succeeds Anne Heal, a trustee of NCVO since 2015 who was appointed as Chair on an interim basis to allow time for an extensive search and recruitment process. This follows the term served by Peter Kellner, who was Chair of NCVO for three years from 2016-2019.

Dr Priya Singh said:

“This is a challenging time for us all and I am absolutely delighted to be joining the trustees, Karl and the talented NCVO team at a pivotal moment in NCVO’s history. Recent months have brought into sharp focus the vital role that charities and volunteers play in society, doing whatever it takes during the pandemic to support the communities we serve. We need to do all that we can to support them, amplifying voices and maximising impact. I look forward to bringing my experience in leading membership organisations, to give sharp focus to the things that NCVO can do to support its members and the wider sector.”

Dr Singh’s appointment follows a competitive search process led by NCVO’s president, Baroness Jill Pitkeathley and managed by executive search consultancy firm Green Park. Baroness Pitkeathley was joined on a selection panel by NCVO’s co-vice-chairs, Julie Bentley and Vanessa Griffiths, along with governance expert and former NCVO trustee Jules Mason.

The panel presented a recommendation to the full board in early June, which they accepted. The appointment is for a three-year term, and is subject to ratification at NCVO’s annual general meeting on 23 November.

Commenting, Baroness Pitkeathley said:

“Priya was the stand-out candidate in a high-quality field. Her background in medicine, risk and healthcare business and charity leadership, means that she brings valuable skills and extensive governance experience.”

Interim chair Anne Heal said: