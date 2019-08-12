Peter Kellner to step down as NCVO Chair in November

NCVO Chair Peter Kellner has announced that he will step down from his position when his three-year term comes to an end this November.

Kellner has been Chair since 2016, and replaced Sir Martyn Lewis.

The NCVO is to launch its search for a new Chair of Trustees later this year, with the board proposing that current trustee Anne Heal should be appointed on an interim basis to allow enough time for the recruitment process. This will include consultation with NCVO members and the wider voluntary sector and will be led by NCVO president Baroness Pitkeathley.

Heal has been a trustee of NCVO since November 2015 and was re-elected by members in November 2018 for a second term. She is Chair of Volunteering Matters, Chair of the Governance and Nominations Committee of Diabetes UK, a trustee of BalletBoyz and a Director of the London Design & Engineering UTC as well as holding several other non-exec positions. She previously held a number of regulatory and strategy roles at BT including Director of Regulatory Affairs. She also led BT’s employee volunteering activity.

Subject to approval at NCVO’s annual general meeting on 18 November, she will chair NCVO for 12 months.

Peter Kellner commented:

“It has been a huge privilege to have played a leading role in such a dynamic, innovative and professional sector. NCVO’s role is more vital than ever as the challenges facing civil society and the communities we serve grow day by day. “I have greatly enjoyed my tenure as chair, and I know that whoever follows me will greatly enjoy working with Karl Wilding, as the incoming chief executive, and his hugely talented team.”

Baroness Pitkeathley added:

“Peter has contributed a huge amount over the last three years, giving generously of his time time and expertise. We owe him a great debt of gratitude. We hope that he will continue to work closely with NCVO and other charities as an informed and incredibly well-connected advocate for the sector. “I’m very grateful to Anne for agreeing to be nominated to take up the role on an interim basis. This will give us the time we’d need to have an inclusive search process and find the best candidates.”

The news follows June’s announcement that Karl Wilding would be taking over as its Chief Executive following Sir Stuart Etherington’s announcement earlier in the year that he would be stepping down after 25 years at the organisation.