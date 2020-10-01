Tesco campaign raises £3m for charities in 13 days

Tesco raised £3m for three charity partners in just under a fortnight in September by matching the amount shoppers raised through rounding up their shop.

From 1 to 13 September, Tesco customers were encouraged to donate to support the Tesco Health Charity Partnership appeal by rounding up their shop in store to the nearest £1 at all manned and self-service checkouts.

Over the 13-day appeal, customer donations amounted to nearly £1.5 million, with Tesco matching contributions to bring the total charity donation to £3 million. All funds will be split equally between its partners British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK and Diabetes UK, which have all been impacted by the Covid crisis.

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, said:

“We are really delighted that our customers have been so generous in supporting these three very deserving charities. This has been an incredibly tough year for many so far and hopefully this donation of £3 million will help those directly affected by cancer, heart and circulatory diseases or diabetes.”

Commenting on the total raised, Amanda Bringans, Director of Fundraising for the British Heart Foundation, added: