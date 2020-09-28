Over 5,000 people commit to Giving What We Can pledge

Since its founding, Giving What We Can has attracted members from 87 countries and from a diverse range of backgrounds, ages, professions, incomes and philosophies. Together the members have donated at least $195 million (around £152.5m) with their pledges estimated to amount to around $1.8 billion.

Giving What We Can provides charity recommendations but members can support any charity, with the only requirement being to give to the organisations which they believe to be the most effective at improving the lives of others. They can also choose to pool their funds together in Effective Altruism Funds, which work to find giving opportunities across different causes.

To keep track of members’ giving, each year Giving What We Can carries out a review of members’ donations, asking them to record their donations, recipients and donation dates, as well as their annual income, using its parent charity’s dashboard. This information enables it to track the proportion of members who follow through on their pledge and to quantify the impact that Giving What We Can has had on the charities it recommends, by comparing the amount people have donated with the amount they would have donated had they not joined.