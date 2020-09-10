Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Full Fat to offer free communications campaigns for selected UK charities

London-based creative communications agency Full Fat has committed up to offer up to £30,000 worth of its services to support UK charities that support racial, sexual, gender, ability and social equality.

Applications are now open for campaigns that might start from December this year and close on 18th September 2020.

Full Fat works on cultural experiences from immersive dining and theatre to music, entertainment, wellness and brand including.

With a monthly budget of £2,500 it will work with one charitable business at a time, with each business eligible for up to three months campaign work, whether that be messaging, profiling, social media strategy or counsel, coverage generation or opening up its network. 

The initiative launches with a three-month campaign to support Compliments of The House, a food redistribution charity based in South London that collects fresh, surplus food and gives it to people in need. 

All applicants to this round of support will be notified by 30th October and the successful applicant/s will begin work from 1st December. Applications will open quarterly, with Full Fat’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee reviewing all and selecting the applications.

 

Which charities are eligible?

• ⁣Entrants must be a registered charitable organisation
• Must be in support of racial, sexual, gender, ability and social equality
• Charities must be “business plan ready⁣”

• Operating within the UK

If your charity’s first application is not successful, you are still allowed to apply again for future funding.

 

 

