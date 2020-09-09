Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Pandemic’s lockdown leaves UK workers better off, survey shows

Posted by on 9 September 2020 in News
0 Comments
Pandemic’s lockdown leaves UK workers better off, survey shows

Potential good news for charities – two-thirds of UK workers surveyed for a recent study say they are financially better off since lockdown.

The Censuswide survey, commissioned by Eskenzi PR, questioned 1,000 people and found that 30% said they saved on lunches by working from home, 60% of people saved money by not going out, and 50% saved on commuting costs.

Sector by sector, the study found that almost 90% of those employed in the financial sector reported savings. Those in IT, Legal, HR and Education also managed to increase their savings while 65% of retail workers, builders and manual labourers questioned reported being better off financially since March 2020.

Workers managed to save an average of £820 over the 6-month lockdown period by making lunch at home – based on an average cost of eating out at lunch of £3.56, Monday to Friday. Scaled up, this could reach £8.1bn saved on out-of-home lunches nationwide the study claims.

The survey also found that 30% of respondents believed they won’t be back in the office until 2021, and 75% reported that their employers will allow flexible working, enabling these saving patterns to continue.

Yvonne Eskenzi, Co-founder of Eskenzi PR commented:

Eskenzi PR’s survey shows that workers aren’t keen to rush back to work full time with saving costs by not commuting and buying lunches being a major factor. However, for 40% they’re ready to go back to work for 2 to 3 days a week. It all comes down to the employers now – will most of them allow their staff the freedom to work flexibility?”

 

 

 

Tags:
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

" />