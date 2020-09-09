Pandemic’s lockdown leaves UK workers better off, survey shows

Potential good news for charities – two-thirds of UK workers surveyed for a recent study say they are financially better off since lockdown.

The Censuswide survey, commissioned by Eskenzi PR, questioned 1,000 people and found that 30% said they saved on lunches by working from home, 60% of people saved money by not going out, and 50% saved on commuting costs.

Sector by sector, the study found that almost 90% of those employed in the financial sector reported savings. Those in IT, Legal, HR and Education also managed to increase their savings while 65% of retail workers, builders and manual labourers questioned reported being better off financially since March 2020.

Workers managed to save an average of £820 over the 6-month lockdown period by making lunch at home – based on an average cost of eating out at lunch of £3.56, Monday to Friday. Scaled up, this could reach £8.1bn saved on out-of-home lunches nationwide the study claims.

The survey also found that 30% of respondents believed they won’t be back in the office until 2021, and 75% reported that their employers will allow flexible working, enabling these saving patterns to continue.

Yvonne Eskenzi, Co-founder of Eskenzi PR commented: