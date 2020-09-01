Charities with inactive funds called to join Revitalising Trusts programme

The Charity Commission is calling for charities with inactive funds to join its Revitalising Trusts programme.

Since its launch in 2018 the programme has ‘revitalised’ £32 million from charities that have either had no income or expenditure over the last 5 years or have spent less than 30% of their total income over the last 5 years to help good causes. It has recently secured funding from DCMS until 2021 and is seeking to reach more inactive charities and trusts in the year ahead.

Once an organisation has been identified as dormant, the Commission gives the trustees the option of receiving support to help them get back up and running, or having funds redeployed to causes in line with their aims of the dormant charity or the trust transferred to a local community foundation to be managed for the long term benefit of local communities.

So far, Revitalising Trusts has removed 179 charities from the register, transferring their funds to similar charities, local Community Foundations or UK Community Foundations, and revitalised 26 charities.

Charities falling within the programmes criteria and seeking support in helping to get their charity operating again can contact the Revitalising Trusts Programme for advice and support on at: CSrevitalisingtrusts@charitycommission.gov.uk.