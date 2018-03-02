Baroness Stowell appointed as Charity Commission Chair despite formal rejection by MPs

Matt Hancock MP, the the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has appointed Baroness Stowell as the new Chair of the Charity Commission, for three years as of 26 February 2018.

Baroness Stowell takes over from William Shawcross in the role, and has been appointed despite the DCMS Committee formally rejecting her as the new Chair following her pre-appointment hearing In February.

The Committee had raised major concerns over Baroness Stowell’s experience and impartiality, as well as over the appointment process.

On appointing Baroness Stowell, Hancock said:

“Tina Stowell will be a brilliant chair of the Charity Commission and I am delighted she is taking up this role. It is an important time for the Commission, and the sector, and I know that she will work tirelessly to protect and promote the great work that charities do and ensure they uphold the highest standards of integrity. I would also like to thank William Shawcross for his hard work over the past six years.”

Baroness Stowell said:

“I am delighted to join the Charity Commission, and look forward to leading a strong board and a committed and expert staff through the challenges ahead. I will place the public interest at the heart of everything I do as Chair to build the public’s trust in charities and the Commission as their regulator. To that end it is vital that we have a constructive, business-like relationship with all our stakeholders and I look forward to listening to a wide range of voices in the days and weeks ahead.”

The appointment has apparently been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointment. Remuneration for this role is £62,500 for up to two and a half days per week and the term of appointment will last for three years.