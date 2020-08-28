BAMER-led organisations invited to pitch for grants at Dragons Den event

BAMER-led organisations have until noon on Monday to apply to pitch at this year’s AVOCADO+ Dragons Den event, with grants of up to £5,000 available to be won.

Money4You, Race on the Agenda, and Black Fundraisers UK are holding the 8th annual AVOCADO+ Dragons Den on 18 September.

This year, the evening event will be held online, with up to ten Black, Asian, multi-ethnic and refugee-led charities and social enterprises pitching to the audience and grant making organisations such as Trust For London, Tudor Trust, City Bridge Trust, BBC Children in Need, and CommUNITY Barnet for a chance to win a grant for their project.

After the pitches, five winners will be selected and will receive grants.

Organisations have until midday on 31 August to apply to take part, with application forms available from admin@money4you.org or by joining BAMER HUB, the online platform that provides members exclusive access to content to strengthen and grow their non-profit organisations such as funding opportunities, support sessions, workshops, tools and resources for business continuity, resilience, networking and income generation. BAMER-led organisations can join for free.

At the evening event, there will also be keynote speaker, a raffle, and an opportunity for information sharing and networking with influencers, grant makers, corporate organisations and senior charity representatives. People are also invited to join the audience and tickets to the event are available through this link.

The evening will also see the graduation of the AVOCADO+ Accelerator Programme Class of 2020 and the launch of the new academic year of the programme, which is designed to improve the sustainability, fundraising capabilities and leadership of BAMER charities and social enterprises, and trains participants in leadership, governance, finance, and income diversification.