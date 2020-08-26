Global virtual fundraising relay for UNICEF reaches seventh continent

A global virtual relay set up to raise funds for UNICEF UK has seen over 1,000 runners from 31 countries across seven continents take part so far, raising £6,000 to date.

Pass the Baton was set up in April by a group of friends in Nottingham to raise money for the charity. It now has 1,200 runners from across the globe participating and has just had runners join from its seventh continent – Antarctica.

The first week saw participants run an equal section of a 26.2 miles marathon route and passed the baton after each leg over a dedicated WhatsApp group. One week later the concept matured – 48 runners from across the globe, all completing 5.2km in 30 min slots, over a 24-hour period.

Pass the Baton is now 12 weeks old and occurs every Sunday, with three groups of 48 runners completing 250km over 24 hours. During the week an online group of hundreds of runners between the ages of 6 and 55, from 31 countries, choose a 30-minute slot to run, then the relay starts on Saturday evening.

One of the founding members of Pass the Baton and finance director at Nottingham-based 200 Degrees Coffee, Stephen Fern, said: