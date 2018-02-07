BHF asks the nation to give up chocolate for DECHOX March

The British Heart Foundation is challenging the nation’s chocoholics to once again put their willpower to the test and give up chocolate for March for its DECHOX event.

The TV and radio advert launched on 1 February, asking chocoholics to sign-up and this year the British Heart Foundation is working with WPN Chameleon to integrate its creative across digital, radio and TV.

DECHOX first launched in 2015 and last March, over 16,000 people took part raising more than £1.2 million. This year the charity is hoping even more people will participate.

Adrian Adams, Head of Mass Participation at the British Heart Foundation, said:

“It’s no secret that we’re a nation of chocolate-lovers and it’s extraordinary how far people are willing to go for a sweet treat. Whilst it’s only a bit of fun to challenge yourself to ditch chocolate for one month, the money raised through sponsorship will help fund vital research to help transform the lives of an estimated seven million people living with heart and circulatory disease in the UK.”

The nation’s DECHOX starts 1 March 2018.

Five more events that ask people to give something up for charity:

Give it up for GOSH

It’s not too late to #GiveitupforGOSH this Feb! Join Carol and her family in giving up something you love, all to raise vital funds to support the seriously ill children treated at GOSH. Need some inspiration? Carol explains why she’s getting involved: https://t.co/CbrFsmRwjN pic.twitter.com/DpreujDTaX — GOSH (@GreatOrmondSt) February 1, 2018

Alcohol Concern’s Dry January

Looking good and feeling great? #DryJanuary & Beyond can help people to lose pounds from the waistline while adding £s in the pocket. Why not donate the money saved from not drinking this month? Small things really do make a giant difference. https://t.co/1tkdBYy6mH pic.twitter.com/eKU9m5f0uV — Dry January (@dryjanuary) February 3, 2018

Macmillan’s Sober October

We wanted to say a final HUGE thank you for taking part this year! Thanks to your Sober-powers, you've helped us raise a phenomenal £4.2 million for people facing cancer. We hope you enjoyed the challenge, and we look forward to having you back on the wagon with us next year! pic.twitter.com/hW2aw8KtaW — Go Sober For October (@GoSoberUK) December 4, 2017

Cancer Research UK’s Dryathlon

Encourage your mates to donate by sharing this booze-free badge 👇 We’ve got your back, #Dryathletes 😉👍 pic.twitter.com/sXoQzMfNH5 — CRUK's Dryathlon (@dryathlon) January 19, 2018

Christian Aid’s Give it up for Lent