BHF asks the nation to give up chocolate for DECHOX March

The British Heart Foundation is challenging the nation’s chocoholics to once again put their willpower to the test and give up chocolate for March for its DECHOX event.

The TV and radio advert launched on 1 February, asking chocoholics to sign-up and this year the British Heart Foundation is working with WPN Chameleon to integrate its creative across digital, radio and TV.

DECHOX first launched in 2015 and last March, over 16,000 people took part raising more than £1.2 million. This year the charity is hoping even more people will participate.

Adrian Adams, Head of Mass Participation at the British Heart Foundation, said:

“It’s no secret that we’re a nation of chocolate-lovers and it’s extraordinary how far people are willing to go for a sweet treat. Whilst it’s only a bit of fun to challenge yourself to ditch chocolate for one month, the money raised through sponsorship will help fund vital research to help transform the lives of an estimated seven million people living with heart and circulatory disease in the UK.”

The nation’s DECHOX starts 1 March 2018.

 

Five more events that ask people to give something up for charity:

 

Give it up for GOSH

 

Alcohol Concern’s Dry January

 

Macmillan’s Sober October

 

Cancer Research UK’s Dryathlon

 

Christian Aid’s Give it up for Lent

 

 

