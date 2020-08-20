Community Action Suffolk to hold first virtual fundraising conference

Community Action Suffolk is hosting its first ever virtual fundraising conference next month.

Taking place on Tuesday 8 September, the Virtual Fundraising Conference for Suffolk has a theme of Financing, Sustainability and Resilience, and will run between 9.30am and 1pm.

Presenters include Elizabeth Chamberlain, Head of Policy for the NCVO, and Lauren Levy from JustGiving.

There will also be online workshops for participants to learn more about fundraising strategies, overcoming challenges associated with the pandemic, and exploring long-term income generation.

Christine Abraham, from Community Action Suffolk, said: