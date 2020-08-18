New charity members sought for VCSE Health & Wellbeing Alliance

The VCSE Health and Wellbeing Alliance is looking for new members in its first refresh since its 2017 launch.

The VCSE Health and Wellbeing Alliance is a partnership between the Department of Health and Social Care, Public Health England, and NHS England and NHS Improvement, and 20 voluntary sector organisations including Age UK, Homeless Link, Men’s Health Forum, Citizens Advice and NCVO.

The Department of Health and Social Care, Public Health England, and NHS England and NHS Improvement are seeking applications for new members from voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) sector organisations, which must be based in England and be a national organisation and/or have national coverage through a consortium. Current members will need to reapply, and there is a closing date of 6 November.

The refreshed Alliance is due to start on 1 April 2021 with a continued focus on promoting equality and reducing health inequalities, and to operate for three years to 31 March 2024.

Organisations can apply for an annual grant of £80,000 – £97,000.

Applications are also invited for one national VCSE infrastructure organisation or consortium to work on behalf of the Alliance as a Coordinator. This role will be responsible for co-ordination of cross Alliance activity and communications, managing external relationships with key stakeholders and connecting with the local VCSE sector not represented by organisations representing specific communities across England.

Further information can be found on the .Gov site.