Free fundraising help on offer from Fusion Fundraising Academy

Bournemouth University’s Fusion Fundraising Academy is looking for projects for its interns to help with, for free.

The Academy was launched in 2019 by Bournemouth University’s (BU) fundraising team to train and develop the next generation of fundraisers. It offers a ten-month paid internship with a blend of training and practical on-the-job experience to help them develop the necessary skills for a career in the sector.

This includes:

Course content covering areas such as key principles and techniques of successful fundraising, the legal framework and data protection, taught by experienced members of the BU Fundraising Team with support from BU academics and other sector professionals.

Practical on-the-job experience with local charity and corporate partners.

Group projects, where the interns work together, undertaking free consultancy-style projects for charities.

Year two (2020/21) commences in September, with an intake of three interns who are BU placement students with an interest in fundraising as a career.

The Academy is now looking for charities with a project that can be undertaken remotely by its interns in a few days to get in touch. Those interested can email fundraising@bournemouth.ac.uk to be sent the criteria and application form.

The University’s Director of Fundraising and Alumni Relations, Claire House-Norman explained:

“We need a range of group work projects for the interns to work on for free. Last year they helped a farming charity in Africa, a rights-based charity in north England, a livery company and lots of others. It gives the interns great experience, and means we can help small charities to get fundraising support. We’d really like to get a range from around the UK so would urge those with a project that can be undertaken remotely by our interns in a few days to get in touch.”

Main image: Last year’s interns.