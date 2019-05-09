Irish college launches major fundraising campaign

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) has launched the public phase of its €400 million fundraising campaign.

While TCD has been fundraising for many years, it says ‘Inspiring Generations’ is its first major philanthropic campaign in its more than 400-year history and the largest ever undertaken in education on the island of Ireland. The public launch of ‘Inspiring Generations’ commences with €272m already raised, which represents 42,933 donations by 10,244 donors from 68 countries.

Key flagship projects that will benefit from philanthropic funding include:

the Trinity St James’s Cancer Institute that will transform cancer patient care,

the new E3 Institute in Engineering, Environment and Emerging Technologies,

the conservation and redevelopment of Trinity’s historic Old Library

and the creation of a research study centre.

Priority will also be given to student scholarships and new academic posts that will enable expansion and innovation across education and research.

Speaking at the public launch of ‘Inspiring Generations’, Dr Patrick Prendergast, Trinity College Dublin’s Provost said: “‘Inspiring Generations’ will enable Trinity to achieve these ambitions and inspire generations to come. Our vision is by no means wholly dependent on philanthropy but Trinity would not be the place it is today without support from alumni and friends of the University.”

Dr Prendergast added that campaign goals are €400m in donations and 150,000 volunteer hours. “‘Inspiring Generations’ will advance Trinity into the next decade and lay the groundwork for us to inspire generations to come”, he said.

“At Trinity, our history inspires and informs our future. Trinity was founded on lands granted by Dublin Corporation in 1592, and since then our College has helped to shape a better-informed and more equal society – in Ireland and around the world. We’ve achieved this by producing exceptional research, delivering a transformative education and inspiring Trinity alumni to make a positive contribution to the world.”

Inspiring Generations is designed to “support transformative educational experiences across the University that will attract the most innovative academics, and the most talented students from all backgrounds, from the world over”.

In 2017 TCD’s fundraising arm raised €16.3 million. In 2015 they received the ‘largest charitable pledge in Irish history’ from Atlantic Philanthropies which is recorded as €59 million. The funding was for a joint dementia research project.

Photo: Trinity College Dublin by Marianone on Flickr.com