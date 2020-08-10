Charity shops more important for society than ever following Covid-19

Almost a third of people, 29%, think charity shops are more important than ever following the Covid-19 crisis, research conducted for British Heart Foundation has found.

Censuswide questioned over 2000 consumers in June and also found out that of those who think charity shops have become more important, almost three quarters (71%) say it is because charity shops provide affordable items to those with financial concerns, while 68% say it is because they raise funds for charitable causes at a time many of these causes are in high demand.

In addition, over half (55%) say charity shops are vital because they prevent items from being thrown away, and 42% say they provide jobs and volunteering opportunities in community at a time the UK is facing recession. 40% also think that being sustainable and thinking about the environment when they shop is more important than before the pandemic.

Younger people in particular say they are more likely to use charity shops after the pandemic than before, at almost a fifth (19%) of respondents aged 25-34 compared to 6% of those aged 55+.

The same proportion of respondents aged 16-24 also strongly agree that being sustainable and thinking about the environment when they shop is more important than before the pandemic.

Allison Swaine-Hughes, BHF Retail Director, said: