Barnardo’s sees significant rise in shop profits & Gift Aid capture with Cybertill

Barnardo’s has seen profits from its shops rise by 25% with Gift Aid capture reaching 70% since implementing Cybertill’s cloud-based software a year ago.

A year on from introducing the Cybertill CharityStore platform to future proof its retail operation and provide instant access to management information, Barnardo’s is reporting generating £15m profit in 2018 across its 700 shops in the UK.

Cybertill’s CharityStore software solution is a retail management system for the charity market, taking high street best practice and making it available to charity retail. The software makes the Gift Aid process digital, automated and compliant with HMRC and GDPR, as well as providing access to real-time data.

Before working with Cybertill, Barnardo’s found it difficult to get the instant access to data such as sales progress, Gift Aid capture, and daily shop sales.

Using the Cybertill CharityStore platform has shifted the culture within the business, helping to set dynamic KPIs and implement a reward and recognition process.

Roy Clark, Director of Retail and Trading at Barnardo’s said: