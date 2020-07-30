Deadline approaching for Nationwide’s Community Grants Scheme funding

Nationwide’s latest round of its Community Grants Scheme closes to applications tomorrow (31 July).

The Scheme offers grants of £10,000 to £50,000 to help people stay in their homes through local charities and partnerships, and Nationwide is calling on charities, community land trusts and housing co-operatives who need funding to apply before the deadline.

Applications are shortlisted before Nationwide’s regional Community Boards, which are made up of Nationwide members and colleagues, come together to award the grants.

A recent quarterly survey of the Society’s members revealed a 14% drop in financial security and an 11% fall in how optimistic people feel about work. Separate YouGov research commissioned by Nationwide has also shown that as a result of Covid-19, more than one in ten (11%) are concerned about losing their property, jumping to one in five (20%) for those who are unemployed.

Kerrie Colford, Social Investment Manager at Nationwide commented:

“Our Community Grants scheme offers financial support to those seeking to make a difference, those on the front lines of tackling housing issues that impact so many across the UK. We believe everyone should have a place fit to call home and helping people into homes has been at our foundation for more than 140 years. Particularly in recent times, the issue of homelessness and a lack of suitable housing has become increasingly important and with a shortage of new properties, outdated rental stock and a lack of support for the most vulnerable in our society, we feel it’s our responsibility to continue to help.”

So far, over the past two years, Nationwide has awarded £10 million to 251 housing projects across the UK.