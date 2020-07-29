Supreme Court ruling unlocks $400m for Big Win Philanthropy

A Supreme Court ruling has reaffirmed that members of charitable companies have fiduciary duties and can be controlled by the courts – unlocking $4oom for UK charity Big Win Philanthropy.

The Supreme Court has this morning (29 July) unanimously allowed an appeal brought by philanthropist Jamie Cooper against a 2018 decision of the Court of Appeal. The Supreme Court’s ruling confirms that members of charitable companies have fiduciary duties and can be controlled by the courts, and will lead to the unlocking of $440m for UK charity, Big Win Philanthropy.

Bates Wells acted for Jamie Cooper in the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court. Partner Leticia Jennings, who led on the litigation for Bates Wells commented:

“This is the most important charity law case in many years. It has clarified many issues relating to members of charitable companies and their duties, as well as resolving frictions found in company law when it comes to charitable companies. This was the right decision in law and the right decision for charity.”

The case centred on whether The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) should make a grant to Big Win Philanthropy. CIFF was co-founded by Jamie Cooper and her then husband, Sir Chris Hohn. Following their divorce, Cooper set up Big Win Philanthropy.

Back in 2017 the High Court decided, on the application of The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation’s (CIFF) trustees and with the support of Cooper and HM Attorney General, that it was in CIFF’s best interests to make a grant of $360m to the charity, with Cooper stepping down from the Foundation.

The High Court decided that company law required a single, unconflicted member of CIFF to approve the grant and ordered Foundation member Dr Lehtimaki to approve it on the grounds that he was a fiduciary who should not be permitted to take a different decision once the court had decided what was in CIFF’s interests.

This was challenged successfully in the the Court of Appeal but the Supreme Court has now overturned the Court of Appeal’s decision that such an order was only possible if there was an actual or threatened breach of duty and the money must now be granted.

Bates Wells’ Head of Charity and Social Enterprise, Philip Kirkpatrick commented:

“The issue here is actually surprisingly simple. The Supreme Court has confirmed that the courts can control the members of charitable companies just as it can control their trustees. Charitable companies are different from other companies and their members do not have a special status standing outside the charity but are part of its administrative machinery.”

Jamie Cooper founding Chair and President of Big Win Philanthropy said: