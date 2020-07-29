NHS Charities Together to allocate £65 million in grants to member charities

NHS Charities Together has announced £65 million for two new rounds of grants: £30 million through Community Partnership Grants and £35 million through Recovery Grants.

The charity, whose membership comprises more than 230 NHS charities across the UK, has allocated the funds to all member charities and is inviting them to apply for funding from its Covid-19 Appeal from 1 September.

Community Partnership Grants recognise the profound impact of the pandemic on all communities outside NHS settings such as hospices, community healthcare and social care, and grants will fund projects through public or voluntary sector organisations.

Recovery Grants will help tackle the longer term effects of Covid-19 and support hospitals in preparation for any second wave.

Ellie Orton, Chief Executive of NHS Charities Together, said:

“We are in uncharted territory with this crisis and we don’t know how long it will go on for or what direction it will take. We know we need to focus on the ongoing and long-term impact of Covid-19. We may be easing out of lockdown but the devastating effects on our physical, mental and emotional wellbeing are still very much with us.”

Since launching the appeal in March, NHS Charities Together has raised more than £130 million and has already distributed more than £23 million to all members from its first round of Emergency Response Grants.

These grants have funded the immediate and practical needs of NHS staff, volunteers and patients such as providing nutritious food and drink, somewhere comfortable to take a break during long shifts, “wobble” rooms and specialised psychological support for staff and patients struggling with stress, trauma and separation from their loved ones, and supplying IT equipment so people can stay in touch with family and friends.