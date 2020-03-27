NHS Charities Together Appeal receives £10m donation from XTX Markets

The NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Appeal has received a further major boost with a £10m commitment from XTX Markets.

NHS Charities Together represents 140 member NHS charities throughout the UK, and funds from its Covid-19 appeal will help support the health and wellbeing of NHS staff and volunteers supporting Covid-19 patients in ways above and beyond that which NHS funding can ordinarily provide, including wellbeing packs and costs associated with travel, parking, accommodation and volunteer expenses.

The appeal has a target of £100 million, and Julia and Hans Rausing have also today (27 March) announced that they are committing £5m to the appeal.

Ellie Orton, Chief Executive of NHS Charities Together, said:

“As the nation adjusts to life in lockdown, the commitment of NHS staff and volunteers shouldn’t be far from our minds. “These are the people who leave their homes to care for others and work tirelessly in the face of the virus when they’re needed most. It’s easy to feel powerless in these challenging times but this campaign is a way we can make a difference, to look after these heroes so they can give the best care possible in these unprecedented circumstances.” “Since the campaign went live, we’ve been immensely humbled by the generosity and support from individuals and groups. It shows the appeal is capturing people’s hearts and the donation by XTX Markets is also very gratefully received.”

XTX Markets commented: