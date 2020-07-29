Annual charity lottery sales limit increase comes into effect

The annual charity lottery sales limit increases from £10 million to £50 million from today (29 July 2020).

The new limit replaces the £10 million limit that had been in place since 2005. The change in the law was backed by MPs and charities and follows 2018’s consultation, which saw the government recommend a much higher £100m annual sales limit.

The change also means the annual funding available for smaller, local charities, from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, will more than double, from around £9 million to over £20 million.

Commenting on the changes, Dame Ellen MacArthur, said:

“I have seen first-hand the real difference funding raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery can make. Support from players has furthered the important work of my charities – The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, and enabled so many others, large and small to continue playing their vital roles. I am pleased that these changes will allow more money to reach good causes and increase the difference they make to people and society.”

Clara Govier, Managing Director of People’s Postcode Lottery, added: