DEC Coronavirus Appeal tops £15m as Government commits to £5m more match funding

The DEC Coronavirus Appeal has now raised £15 million since its launch on 14 July with funds already being used by DEC charities.

Aid being delivered with funding from appeal donations includes:

In Yemen , Oxfam will be supplying clean water, handwashing facilities, hygiene kits and public health messaging; Action Against Hunger will be supporting health facilities and a mobile clinic with health services, including identifying and treating malnutrition.

, Oxfam will be supplying clean water, handwashing facilities, hygiene kits and public health messaging; Action Against Hunger will be supporting health facilities and a mobile clinic with health services, including identifying and treating malnutrition. In Syria , World Vision will be supporting a dedicated Covid hospital and health facilities with handwashing stations, PPE and other services, as well as providing households with soap.

, World Vision will be supporting a dedicated Covid hospital and health facilities with handwashing stations, PPE and other services, as well as providing households with soap. In Somalia , Plan International will be installing water tanks and handwashing facilities at health centres and schools near camps for internally displaced people and Islamic Relief will be setting up screening stations to carry out surveillance and early detection at primary healthcare centres.

, Plan International will be installing water tanks and handwashing facilities at health centres and schools near camps for internally displaced people and Islamic Relief will be setting up screening stations to carry out surveillance and early detection at primary healthcare centres. In South Sudan , Tearfund will be supporting health and nutrition centres as well as reaching out to people within church communities raising awareness about the need for improved hygiene practices and social distancing.

, Tearfund will be supporting health and nutrition centres as well as reaching out to people within church communities raising awareness about the need for improved hygiene practices and social distancing. In Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), ActionAid will be installing handwashing facilities in households and Christian Aid will be targeting communities with health and hygiene information.

(DRC), ActionAid will be installing handwashing facilities in households and Christian Aid will be targeting communities with health and hygiene information. In Afghanistan , ActionAid will be providing households with hygiene kits and will be establishing handwashing stations.

, ActionAid will be providing households with hygiene kits and will be establishing handwashing stations. In the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, Save the Children will be providing care to children and families with Covid-19 at its 60-bed Isolation and Treatment Centres; the Red Cross will be supporting health facilities and Age International will be helping older people and their care-givers.

The UK Government has also announced that it will give a further £5 million of Aid Match funding to the Appeal. This is an increase of match funding up to £10 million.

In addition, PayPal users have been key supporters of the DEC Appeal, having raised over £600,000 to date through a dedicated fundraising page and ‘give at checkout’.

DEC Chief Executive Saleh Saeed said:

“We are very grateful to everyone who has supported the DEC Coronavirus Appeal so far; together we have raised £15 million. As ever, people across the country have demonstrated their generosity and compassion. Every donation will give vulnerable families living in the world’s most fragile states the help they urgently need to face the silent threat of coronavirus.”

Main image: Najiba, 7, washes her hands in Ored Orgod village, Bamyan, Afghanistan. Photo by Stefanie Glinski for Catholic Relief Services